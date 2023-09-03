‘That Deol is hero material’: Internet gushes over Bobby Deol’s son Aryaman as he attends Gadar 2 success bash

Sunny Deol is currently sailing through the success of his recent release, Gadar 2 which starred Ameesha Patel in the lead role. Ever since the day of its release, the film experienced a great run at the box office. The Anil Sharma directorial broke several records at the box office to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Following the success, a few days back, Deol celebrated the success bash of Gadar 2 at their residence along with their family members. Now, the team recently hosted a grand party for the film fraternity and colleagues to celebrate the box office success. However, amongst several bigwigs, it was Bobby Deol’s son, Aryaman who grabbed all the eyeballs as netizens hailed him ‘hero material’.

Bobby Deol arrives with his family at the Gadar 2 success bash

In a rare scenario, Bobby Deol made a public appearance with his wife Tanya Deol, and son Aryaman Deol in the success bash. For the special occasion, while Bobby looked dapper in a black shirt with rugged denims, his wife complimented him in a black chic dress. On the other hand, Aryaman looked super cool in a tropical-printed shirt paired with white denims. The family happily posed for the paparazzi. HAVE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO:

Internet heaps praise on Bobby Deol’s son, Aryaman Deol

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, internet users started to flood the comments section adoring the young lad whom they hailed “industry ready.” While a fan commented, “That Deol is hero material!” another wrote, “Young Deol is ready to take place.” A third fan commented, “Bobby Deol's son is the Best looking boy in Deol family after Dharmendra ji”

About Aryaman Deol

Aryaman Deol is the elder son of Bobby and Tanya Deol. The 22-year-old has recently returned from the USA after his higher education. He was recently seen in Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol’s son, Karan Deol’s wedding with Drisha Acharya. The name of Bobby’s younger son is Dharam Deol who is 18 years old.

Bobby Deol on his sons joining the industry

While the internet hailed the 22-year-old as ‘ready to take place’ in the industry, it is worth noting that earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bobby had opened up about the Bollywood careers of his sons. He revealed that his sons want to become actors but he wants them to lead a normal life. The actor said he doesn’t want his sons to be ‘carried away with glamour’.

