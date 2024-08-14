Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating The Family Man filmmaker Raj Nidimoru? REPORT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has stayed in the spotlight frequently owing to her personal life. The diva who was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya left everyone stunned when she announced her separation from him. Recently, Chay announced his engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala and the buzz surrounding Samantha’s personal life is again going on, suggesting that the actress has found love again.

As per the latest report by Times Now, Samantha has apparently moved on in her life and is dating Raj Nidimoru.

For those unversed, Raj Nidimoru is one of the talented filmmakers from the duo Raj & DK. Interestingly, Samantha has collaborated with the two of them for many projects till date, the latest being her upcoming thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

While the latest reports about Sam’s new love interest have not been confirmed, it is her frequent work with Raj & DK that has sparked all the rumors about the matter.

A few days back, an old video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from earlier this year went viral on the internet. It featured the actress sharing a most valuable piece of advice about relationships that she shared with a bunch of college students.

The actress emphasized that the greatest relationship one could have is with themselves and nobody else, not even their partners or spouses.

She said, “The greatest relationship you will ever have in this lifetime is a relationship with yourself. Not your parents, not your boyfriend, not your girlfriend, because when you hit that low, that real real low - and trust me all of you will - I know you think right now exams is the biggest problem, but trust me you’re just getting started. And when you hit that lowest low, the only person who will be there for you is you. Be your best friend.”

Who is Raj Nidimoru? Raj Nidimoru is one half of the iconic filmmaker duo Raj & DK. He has been collaborating with Krishna Dasarakothapalli a.k.a DK since 2002, when they worked for the short film Shaadi. Raj along with DK graduated from SVU College of Engineering before they emigrated to the US to pursue a career in software engineering.

Raj has created a number of films across multiple languages, which have been declared major hits at the box office. One of the iconic projects of theirs has been The Family Man. In his personal life, Raj Nidimoru is married to Shhyamali De.

Raj with his wife Shhyamali De

Well, ever since her divorce, Samantha has been quite vocal about sharing her candid feelings about her life and the biggest learnings that she has had. Moreover, the actress has also spoken up about going through the most challenging phase of time, after she got diagnosed with myositis in 2022.

For instance, during an interview with Elle India, Samantha talked about the last three years of her life and expressed that it felt like ‘she went through fire’ to reach the kind of stability she is in now.

On the work front, Samantha’s upcoming thriller series, Citadel: Honey Bunny is eyeing for an OTT release in November this year. This would mark her comeback project after being diagnosed with myositis.

