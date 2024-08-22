Manoj Bajpayee sells his luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 9 crore; DETAILS inside

With movies like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, Bhonsle, and many more in his filmography, Manoj Bajpayee is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema. Bajpayee, who hails from Bihar, has come a long way after experiencing struggle in his career. If a latest report is to be believed, the actor recently sold his apartment in Mumbai for a whopping amount of Rs. 9 crore.

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, Manoj Bajpayee sold his luxurious property in an upscale, Mahalaxmi locality for Rs 9 crore after a decade of its purchase. The report suggests that it was bought with a stamp duty payment of Rs 54 lakh. The transaction was documented in an Agreement to Sell and it was registered in August this year.

Bajpayee's apartment was located in Minerva, a luxury residential tower developed by Lokhandwala Kataria Constructions. The Satya actor purchased the now-sold apartment along with his wife, Shabana Bajpayee in April 2013. The couple had bought it for Rs 6.4 crore with a stamp duty of Rs 32 lakh. They also paid a registration fee of Rs 30,000 back then, the report quoted data reviewed by Square Yards.

The apartment is spanned across two aces and houses 362 units. Featuring modern amenities, the apartment has a carpet area of 1,247 square feet or 116 square meters. It also has two parking spaces for cars covering 240 square feet area in addition.

As per the report, in 2023, Bajpayee had invested in four office units in Oshiwara, Mumbai with a whopping Rs. 32 crore.

During a 2019 interview with Rediff, Manoj Bajpayee recalled his struggling phase before entering the showbiz. He had a long period of struggle, anxiety, disappointment and disillusion back then. Bajpayee revealed that assistant directors would throw his photos in the dustbin in front of him. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared that it was routine to witness his pictures being thrown in the bin in front of his eyes.

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass this year, Manoj Bajpayee cherished the milestone of completing his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji. Bajpayee recalled that during his initial days in Mumbai, the actor believed that he wouldn't even be able to work in 10 films.

Bajpayee will now be seen in The Family Man- Season 3 in which he will reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari.