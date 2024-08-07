THROWBACK: Manoj Bajpayee gets nostalgic as he drops PIC ft. Raveena Tandon, Gul Panag from Aks days; calls it ‘cherished memories’

Manoj Bajpayee has looked back at one of the initial days in his career and shared a throwback picture from the promotional days of his 2001 film Aks. What makes this picture even more special is two of Bollywood’s divas Raveena Tandon and Gul Panag posing alongside him in the picture.

Delivering this nostalgia, Manoj captioned it, “Throwback to the amazing times promoting #Aks in Delhi in 2001 with my dear friend & co-star @officialraveenatandon. My amazing friend @gulpanag also joined us during the promotions! Cherished memories!.” Check out the now-viral picture here:-

Aks was a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, and Manoj Bajpayee in key roles. This supernatural action thriller film was a box office dud and didn’t even receive good reviews. However, Aks went on to win several accolades at multiple award shows and all the cast received quite a praise for their performances.

Back in 2007, Manoj revealed that box office numbers don’t bother him and considered critics as his best friend. He told Hindustan Times, “I've never feared failure as whatever happens I'll be back on my feet. One thing I know for sure is that not all successful films have substance and not all good films make it to the hit list, so why bother? If there isn't work that suits my sensibilities my suitcase is always packed!”

Manoj Bajpayee made his debut by playing a dacoit in Bandit Queen (1994) and over the years has done some of the most critically acclaimed movies. The actor recently completed the milestone of his 100th film with Bhaiyya Ji which was released on May 24, 2024. He will be next seen in Raam Reddy’s The Fable alongside Hiral Sidhu, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Awan Pookot, and Deepak Dobriyal.

This Indian-American co-production premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2024. Raveena Tandon on the other hand was last seen in Patna Shuklla. She is currently busy shooting for Akshay Kumar-fronted Welcome to The Jungle and will soon see the release of Ghudchadi.

Streaming on Jio Cinema from August 9th, the romantic comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar, and Aruna Irani among others.

