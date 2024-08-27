EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2's Sunil Kumar aka Sarkata says his family hasn't watched Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer; 'Papa ji ki death ho gayi'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has been making waves at the box office. The Amar Kaushik’s directorial opened to rave reviews, with effusive praises from fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar aka Sarkata recently revealed that his family couldn’t watch the film due to the passing away of his father.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, actor Sunil Kumar who was seen playing the role of Sarkata in Stree 2 was asked about his family’s reaction to the film. In his response, the actor revealed that his father passed away ahead of the film’s release.

He shared, "12 Aug ko mere papa ji ki death ho gayi thi toh main abhi tak gaya nai hun. Vaise bahut phone aa rahe hain humein interviews ke liye (My father passed away on Aug 12, so I couldn’t go to watch the movie yet. I’m getting a lot of calls for the interviews)."

He further revealed that a lot of local journalists have also been approaching him for the interviews. However, he couldn’t find the time yet. "Ghar se jaa bhi nahi sakta, ghar mein bada main hi hoon fir bahar jaana bhi abhi thoda…(I can’t go out as of now. I’m the elder in the family, so it’s a little difficult to go out)."

In addition to this, he further shared that he always wanted to do a horror movie. Elucidating his point, he recalled watching a lot of horror movies like Bandh Darwaza. Thus, he also took the opportunity when he got it.

The actor was further asked if he had ever heard of a haunted place or a horror story in real life. Replying to this, Sunil had a smile on his face as he shared hearing a lot of it.

He stated, "Meri mummy jaise bachpan mein hum jahan rehte hain uske aage hamare khet hain jahan hum fasal ugate hain to vahan meri mummy sunati thi jaise hum idhar jaate the raat ko, agar banda sham ko jaaye to bhoot dikhta tha…bahut suna hai maine (We have farms a little far from my place. My mother would tell us if people go there in the evening, they encounter a ghost there)."

Sunil Kumar hails from Jammu and because of his physicality, is known as ‘The Khali Of Jammu.’

