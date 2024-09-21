THROWBACK: When Kabir Khan said Salman Khan can cry at drop of hat and internet found no lies in it

“Salman Khan nails crying scenes," as soon as we read this comment earlier today on X, it struck a chord, making us wonder if isn’t it actually true. While the superstar is unbeatable in whatever he does, his emotional scenes steal the limelight. Even filmmaker Kabir Khan once admitted that Salman can switch moods and get into his character in just a clap.

While appearing at Koffee with Karan’s Director’s Special episode, Salman’s longtime collaborator Kabir was asked who he thinks can cry at the drop of a hat, and the filmmaker took no time to name Salman Khan. This particular clip is available on several platforms, and the fan comments there are too wholesome.

One user commented, “Salman's crying scenes are top-notch. It doesn't feel forced so natural.” Another added, “Laut aao Bajrangi Bhaijaan phase wale Salman.” The third said, “Salman needs good directors. Wo munni wali movie (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) kitni acchi thi, made us all cry. Dabang 1 kitni acchi thi, Tere naam, ek tha Tiger.” A disappointed fan also wrote, “That's the thing about Salman. He became a star with a cult following for to his acting skills and efforts. Now he doesn't put any and looks bitter.”

While speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla in an old interview, Salman Khan shared how he doesn’t like being called ‘superstar’ or ‘megastar’. He considers himself a normal actor who makes movies and luckily all his movies have been successful according to him. Khan asserted that he doesn’t want the pressure of any label.

“No producer has lost money in all the films that I have done. Even those who had lost money earlier, today with satellite and digital, they have all covered their losses and earned more than what they had made at that time. So, there has been no failure in my life in the film industry and I am really happy for them (producers) as well,” Salman told us.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for his mass entertainer Sikandar which is currently in the making and will hit the theatres during Eid 2025.

