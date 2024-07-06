Kabir Khan on coming back with Salman Khan; 'I cannot just go to him with anything'

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have together given record-smashing films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The filmmaker continues receiving requests from fans to make another memorable film with the superstar and has always responded positively.

Kabir, whose latest film, Chandu Champion, garnered appreciation from the audience, recently opened up again about his plans to make a film with Salman.

Kabir Khan will collaborate with Salman Khan if there's 'something great'

During a recent interview with India Today, Kabir Khan said that he will never be able to underestimate Salman Khan's role in his career. He also expressed his desire to work with the superstar in the future but said that it has to be script-based.

Kabir said that there needs to be a script that can make both of them excited. He said that both of them have had a fruitful collaboration and created some iconic characters. Expressing his wish to do it again, he said they can't do just any other film because it won't make sense. "I cannot just go to him with anything; it has to be something great. And if we do find that, we would love to get back together," he said.

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan's work front

Kabir Khan's latest film, Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, collected Rs 53.50 crore in 2 weeks and aims to cross the Rs 60 crore mark by the end of its box office run.

Salman Khan had two releases in 2023, i.e., Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. While KKBKKJ managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif, managed to do a lifetime business of Rs 272 crore.

Salman doesn't have any film lined up in 2024 but will be back on Eid 2025 to set the big screens on fire with his upcoming action entertainer, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is one of the most anticipated films of 2025 and will have Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman. The superstar is also in talks with Atlee for a big action film.

