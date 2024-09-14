Bollywood Newswrap, September 14: Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival to be announced; Sharman Joshi joins Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Among several other things from Bollywood that made headlines today (September 14), Pinkvilla’s multiple exclusive newsbreaks stole the show. Be it the news of the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival coming to reality or Sharman Joshi joining the cast of Salman Khan’s Sikandar, here’s a quick run-through on what all big happened today in just a few minutes read.

Check out the top 5 biggest news of September 14, 2024, here:-

1. EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival to be announced as a tribute to The Buckingham Murders star’s 25 years in cinema

After Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to have a film festival in her name. The move is coinciding with the actress’ latest release The Buckingham Murders and is designed as a tribute to Bebo’s 25 years in Bollywood. Read the full scoop here!

2. EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to be joined by Sharman Joshi in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront of reporting about the latest developments on Salman Khan’s Sikandar and earlier today we broke the internet with one such news. We exclusively revealed that Sharman Joshi has been onboarded for this AR Murugadoss directorial which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. Here’s where you can read more about it in detail.

Advertisement

3. Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah announces horror drama’s sequel amid first part’s re-release; writes ‘Pralay Aayega’

Amid the massive theatrical opening of Tumbbad after its re-release, the makers have announced the film’s sequel with a thrilling teaser. The announcement video stated, “The wheel of time is round, what has passed will return again…this door will also open once again. Catastrophe will come.” Watch the bone-chilling thriller by clicking here!

4. EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri to start Anurag Basu’s next love story from September 24

The upcoming fresh pair of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri is not going to spare any hearts. After their highly-anticipated collaboration on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, they will be reuniting for director Anurag Basu’s next film. Pinkvilla exclusively reported earlier today that this yet-untitled love saga will go on floors in Mumbai from September 24. Know the entire scoop here!

5. Parineeti Chopra 'misses' Shuddh Desi Romance co-star Sushant Singh Rajput as fan shares cool video: ‘What fun we had on this one’

Advertisement

While the world misses Sushant Singh Rajput every single second, his Shuddh Desi Romance co-star Parineeti Chopra missed him a little extra today. Sharing an endearing fan video on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, "What fun we had on this one. Love this! Miss you, Sushant.” Check out the video .

These were a few top highlights of the day and there’s more you can explore by clicking the Pinkvilla logo shown anywhere on your screen. Happy reading and come back for more!

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan praised Bhuvan Bam and gave him a head massage during their first meeting; YouTuber recalls, ‘I still have a…’