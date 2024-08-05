Kareena Kapoor Khan holds Taimur close, Saif Ali Khan lifts Jeh in joy as Pataudi family returns from their vacations; WATCH

Bollywood’s Bebo is back in town after her month-long refueling. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen stepping out in style from the Mumbai airport after wrapping up her European summer vacation. The actress was seen holding her eldest son Taimur Ali Khan’s hands and was followed by her husband Saif Ali Khan who was quite in a playful mood. The Adipurush actor even lifted his youngest son Jehangir in his lap as they both giggled together making it a picture-perfect moment.

“Ye Kareena ko koi takkr nahi de skta sunglasses mai”, one user wrote noticing Bebo’s airport look which looked super casual and comfy. Both the kids twinned in white while Saif carried his signature T-shirt-tucked-in-jeans look for the homecoming. Another user added, “Wow today Saif holding jeh..what a surprise.”

Watch Pataudi Pariwaar arriving in India in style:-

Not to forget the fans of Kareena ended up drooling over her looks. One user wrote, “She and her pout”. Another said, “She is looking wow.” The third one joked, “She be like piche piche aao.” The fourth asserted, “Kareena ka phele jesa look dikh raha face pr glow and bhari face good looking.”

Taking to her Instagram on August 4th, Kareena shared her and Saif’s picture as her vacation dump and wrote alongside, “Chalo ji time to work… And that’s a wrap to summer 2024 (rainbow emoji) See you soon My Mumbaiiii.” While one image featured Saif lying down on an outdoor couch with a hat on his face, another one captured Bebo soaking in the sun lying down on a grass field.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu which was declared a hit at the box office. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and is also gearing up for the release of The Buckingham Murders on September 13, 2024. This Hansal Mehta directorial saw its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in 2023 and was appreciated largely among the critics.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush which was a box office disaster. He will soon feature in Jr NTR-led Devara: Part 1.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor revealed what she tolerates about Aamir Khan and it had an Akshay Kumar connection