Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba or Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani? Find out Bad Newz actor's pick and it's not what you think

Vicky Kaushal won the hearts of the audience with his mesmerizing dance in the song Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz. The track became quite famous and has been trending on social media. Recently, the actor faced a choice between the hook steps of Tauba Tauba and his wife Katrina Kaif’s popular number, Sheila Ki Jawani. His answer to this fun question is not at all what you would expect.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal was asked which song he thought had the better hookstep between Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz and Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan. In response, Vicky said, “Oh wow, I would say Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma.”

During the segment, Vicky also revealed a moment that he would like to relive from his past. He shared that it would be when he returned home after cracking his first audition and saw his mother dancing for the first time. When asked the best thing that happened to him in 2024, Vicky started singing Tauba Tauba.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They always set major relationship goals, be it with their public appearances or with their social media banter. On July 28, Vicky posted a photograph of himself on Instagram and shared that the cute snap had been clicked by his lovely wife. He stated, “Lazy sunday and wife ke andar ka photographer jaag gaya!” Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s antics.

Netizens also demanded Vicky and Katrina collaborate together on a song after Tauba Tauba went viral. Tauba Tauba has been composed, sung, and written by Karan Aujla. The steps have been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar.

Talking about Vicky’s film Bad Newz, it's a comic entertainer co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. Looking ahead, Vicky is gearing up for his period drama Chhaava and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, and announcements of her future projects are highly anticipated.

