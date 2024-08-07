Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose with fan in VIRAL video from Australia; don’t miss Malti Marie at end

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The actress has been in Australia with her daughter Malti Marie for the past few months to shoot for her movie The Bluff. Nick had also visited his wife and daughter in between to spend some time with them. Now, a video has gone viral on the internet, which showcases the couple posing alongside a fan in Australia with a cute glimpse of Malti at the end.

Today, August 7, 2024, an unseen video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas was shared by their fan page on Instagram. In the video, the couple was seen sporting casual looks as they posed for a happy picture with a female fan. The video also included a glimpse of their daughter Malti Marie, who was in the arms of PC’s mother, Madhu Chopra. Dressed in a pink outfit, she adorably took the food that Priyanka offered to her.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the family. One person said, “I miss them so much,” while another stated, “So happy for baby, momma, & daddy... love them.” Many people called them “Cuties” and dropped red heart emojis to show their love.

Two days ago, Priyanka revealed that she was in the last week of shooting the movie The Bluff. Her caption read, “Bloody Fun times on #TheBluff. Last week of filming!” Explaining the context behind the pictures of herself covered in wounds, the Desi Girl added, “PS: fyi for the unversed about my schedule, I’m on a film set and it’s all make up. The 1800s on pirate ships were violent times! Incredible to see how every department on a film crew creates make believe into reality. #magicofthemovies.”

The Bluff revolves around the story of a former female pirate. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. The cast also includes actors Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is looking forward to starting the shoot of the second season of her spy thriller series Citadel.

