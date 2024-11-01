Singham Again: Salman Khan’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Ajay Devgn starrer leaves fans impressed; superstar gets called ‘Darling of the masses’

Trigger Warning: This article contains spoilers related to the film.

The wait is finally over as Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor’s highly-anticipated Singham Again has debuted in the theaters. Rohit Shetty’s directorial skyrocketed fans’ excitement as Salman Khan made a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey in the film. Impressed by the association, fans called the superstar ‘darling of the masses' as they reacted to his appearance in the film.

After the release of Ajay Devgn's Singham Again in theaters, fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the film. At the same time, many internet users couldn't contain their excitement over Salman Khan's cameo as Chulbul Pandey. The superstar brought his magnetic presence to the post-credits scene, appearing alongside Devgn's Bajirao Singham, teasing his potential involvement in the larger cop universe.

Gushing over the same, a fan wrote, "Chulbul Pandey is back.Biggest aDiwali dhamaka #SinghamAgain #SalmanKhan," another fan exclaimed, "Chulbul pandey in #SinghamAgain paisa wasool" while a third fan wrote, "MISSION CHULBUL SINGHAM LOADING SOON........MEGASTAR #SalmanKhan As Chulbul pandey in #SinghamAgain just 7-8 Second Cameo errupt the Theatre Darling of the masses Salman khan"

In addition to this, a fan stated, "Salman took Singham Again to new heights! #SinghamAgain #SinghamAgainReview" while another fan expressed, "Salman Khan’s entry in Singham Again—mind-blowing! #SinghamAgain #SinghamAgainReview" and an excited fan exclaimed, "When Chulbul Pandey steps into Singham Again, expect nothing less than fireworks!!"

Another ardent fan shared Salman’s still from the film and stated, "#Salmankhan's Cameo as Chulbul in #SinghamAgain for the beginning of new Mission" Man of the moment @BeingSalmanKhan..." while another user remarked, "CHULBUL PANDEY IS BACK with Mass"

Notably, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier that a source has revealed, “It’s a mega-collaboration, and the newest addition to his fabled cop-universe is Chulbul Pandey. While Singham Again will have a small glimpse of Chulbul Pandey, the future timeline of Rohit’s cop universe will definitely feature him in a full-fledged avatar.”

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again is the fifth installment in the beloved cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. The latest film features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and more in important roles. The movie is currently running in the theaters.

