Singham Again Box Office Collections First Wednesday: Ajay Devgn led masala-cop-drama witnesses noticeable drop as Diwali effect wears off; Collects Rs 9.5 crore

"Aata Majhi Satakli!" If you have heard this line before, you know what we are talking about. Bajirao Singham is back in theatres with Singham Again after a decade since the release of Singham Returns (2014). Ajay Devgn is reprising his iconic character in the latest action-packed film. Released on Diwali, Singham Again is observing a decent hold in cinemas over the weekdays.

Singham Again Drops By 18 Percent On First Wednesday In India; Nets 9.5 Crore On Day 6

Co-produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Singham Again registered an expected drop on the first Wednesday in India. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the film has minted Rs 9.5 crore net on the sixth day of its release. The total cume collection of Shetty's directorial now rests at Rs 150.5 crore. It is expected to close in at Rs 160 crore net by the end of the first week.

Singham Again's Is Doing Quite Well Worldwide

Singham Again, the third installment of the Singham franchise is doing quite well worldwide. The 6 day global cume of the cop-actioner is close to Rs 230 crore. A Rs 300 crore worldwide is a foregone conclusion and what has to be seen is how much farther it can go.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Singham Again Are As Follows:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 40.25 crore 2 Rs 38.25 crore 3 Rs 32.50 crore 4 Rs 17 crore 5 Rs 13 crore 6 Rs 9.5 crore Total Rs 150.5 crore in 6 days in India

About Singham Again

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham who is on a mission to save his wife, Avni Kamat, played by Kareena Kapoor. The action-packed film also features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again in Theatres

Singham Again is running in theaters near you now. You can book your tickets for the movies from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. Did you watch Singham Again in theatres? If yes, how did you find them to be?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

