Meet actor who started as an AD, worked with Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, but faced huge professional setback due to a controversy

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

The Bollywood industry has its own ups and downs. In an industry where many aspiring actors struggle to get that one big break and audiences’ attention, we’re talking about an actor who worked with the likes of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, but one controversy became a major highlight of his life and led to a significant professional setback.

We’re talking about none other than Sooraj Pancholi, the son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. He started off his career as an assistant director on films like Guzaarish (2010) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Even before he could establish a name for himself, he was engulfed in a controversy related to the Jiah Khan case.

Sooraj was arrested in 2013 for abetment to suicide based on a note by his then-girlfriend, Jiah Khan. The Bombay High Court granted him bail, and he was released after 22 days in jail. Later, the Ghajini actress’ mother, Rabia Khan, demanded a CBI inquiry, and in 2018, he was formally charged with abetting the suicide.

Pancholi continued to deny the allegations. After years of court battles, a special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted the actor last year in 2023 in the case due to lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, a long and significant period of Pancholi’s life generated negative publicity that also impacted his professional career. Amidst the case, his debut film Hero was released in 2015 alongside Athiya Shetty, which was backed by Salman Khan. This was followed by a 2019-released film, Time to Dance. In addition to this, he also featured in two music videos including GF BF and Dim Dim Lights.

Spilling beans on his Bollywood comeback, Pancholi in an interview with The Times Of India earlier this year mentioned that he has moved on in his life. He noted that he has no legal restrictions and mental baggage, and is happy to make his return to silver screens.

“I am glad to be back on set. The film is a biopic on one of the bravest Indian warriors who fought and defended the Somnath temple. I play a warrior in it,” he revealed further, reflecting on his comeback venture.

