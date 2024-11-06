Rashmika Mandanna shares heartfelt video diary celebrating life's beautiful moments; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a special video diary entry on her Instagram handle, expressing her gratitude for her life. The post included a compilation of moments from her days, accompanied by her voice-over narration.

In the video, Rashmika reflects on how she appreciates both her good and bad days. She captioned the post, “Loving all moments of my life, the good, the bad, and everything in between.”

See Rashmika Mandanna’s video diary post:

Many fans left sweet comments in Rashmika's new gratitude-filled post expressing their love for her. One user said, Dear diary, I hope Rashmika Mam's smile should be there on her face everyday and spreads happiness everywhere,” while another said, “We love you rushieeeee."

Here’s fan reactions to Rashmika Mandanna’s post:

Rashmika Mandanna has recently been in the spotlight for all the right reasons. She is playing the lead role in the A.R. Murugadoss-directed Bollywood movie Sikandar opposite Salman Khan. Several behind-the-scenes videos from the sets have gone viral.

Additionally, the actress recently captivated everyone with her stunning traditional look during Diwali. Her ethnic outfit drew a lot of praise, and she shared some iconic moments from her Diwali celebrations, which were captured by Vijay Deverakonda’s brother, actor Anand, during the festivities.

See Rashmika’s Diwali post here:

Moving ahead, Rashmika Mandanna is also gearing up for the much-anticipated release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The movie, which also stars Allu Arjun, is slated to release on December 5, 2024. It will be a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.

Advertisement

Moreover, the actress will also star in the Vicky Kaushal starrer period movie Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji. Interestingly, the Hindi movie is set to arrive in theaters on December 6, 2024, just a day after Pushpa 2’s release.

Furthermore, the actress is also working on other ventures, including Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kubera and Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana.

ALSO READ: Will Prabhas’ upcoming movie with Sita Ramam's Hanu Raghavapudi be a grand Rs 400 Cr period epic? REPORT