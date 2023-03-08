Vaani Kapoor stuns at Peter Dundas’ show at Paris Fashion Week; Actress is the only Indian to be invited

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has always been a style icon. Snippets of her outfit choice from every outing can be seen on her social media handles. The actress who seamlessly slays every fashion goal was recently at the Paris Fashion Week 2023 for the Peter Dundas’ show. What is more exciting is that Vaani was the only Indian to be invited. She took to social media to share the news along with her excitement to witness the stellar show.

Peter Dundas at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Top global designer Peter Dundas celebrated his return to one of the ‘Big 4’ of fashion events, Paris Fashion Week 2023 after a hiatus of four years. He is known for exploring the world of sparkly fashion. The Norwegian designer studied at Parsons, New York before moving to Paris. He worked as an artistic director and creative director with many prominent labels including Jean Paul Gaultier, Roberto Cavalli, Emilio Pucci, and Christian Lacroix, among others. He then launched his eponymous label, Dundas, which made its debut on Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Almost all big celebrities have dressed up in Dundas’ sparkly gowns at the Met Gala or Grammys. The list includes Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie Minogue, Alessandra Ambrosio, Megan Fox, Ciara, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner, to name a few!

Vaani Kapoor at Peter Dundas’ show

Naturally, being a front-row guest of this global fashion icon is a big deal. Vaani Kapoor took to Instagram to drop a series of photos from the show. She also shared a sneak peek of Dundas’ collection showcased at the event. Uploading the photos, she wrote in the caption, “Dundas you beut! What a show! Pleasure to discover your world up close!! @peter_dundas @dundasworld #ParisFashionWeek #PFW”

Take a look at her post here:

She also shared the frame with other stalwarts of the fashion world, like stylist and luxury brand strategist Siân Gabari, American socialite and fashion influencer Olivia Palermo, and fashion stylist Anna Dello Russo. The actress looked stunning in a white pristine gown with front cut-outs

and gold-tone chain link straps.

