EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor to headline Mardaani fame Gopi Puthran’s gritty crime thriller show, Deets Inside
This multi-season show, which will soon go on the floors, is a part of Yash Raj Films’ OTT slate.
Vaani Kapoor, who won hearts for her performance in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has signed her next project. Pinkvilla has heard that the actress will now headline Yash Raj Films’ yet untitled gritty crime thriller show, which will be helmed by Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran. This multi-season show is a part of YRF’s OTT slate.
“Vaani has been looking for projects where she could deliver a performance to remember. While she continues to give preference to theatricals, she isn’t going to shut herself out of great digital projects. The show is a gritty, edge of the seat crime thriller which YRF feels is a brilliant concept, and has plans to mount it at a scale that will surprise people. Gopi was clear that he wanted to cast someone who will be fresh in the OTT landscape. He wanted a solid performer who can hold her own, and has always appreciated Vaani’s work in her films,” informs a source close to the development.
The source further adds, “So, when he decided to make the show, he spoke to Vaani to check her intent. To his delight, Vaani jumped at the brilliant concept and immediately said yes to collaborate with Gopi. For Vaani, she is looking to work with the brightest of minds to become a better performer with each outing. So, this was a slam dunk for her.” Vaani Kapoor has begun prepping for her part as well, and the project will go on the floors soon.
Meanwhile, the pre-production work on the film has already begun, and YRF will officially announce the show soon. The casting for other important roles is presently underway.
Gopi Puthran’s Mardaani 2 was released in 2019, and was headlined by Rani Mukerji and Vishal Jethwa.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Diljit Dosanjh joins Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor’s The Crew
Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for him. ‘Just between you & me’ is his favorite l...Read more