EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor to headline Mardaani fame Gopi Puthran’s gritty crime thriller show, Deets Inside

Vaani Kapoor, who won hearts for her performance in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has signed her next project. Pinkvilla has heard that the actress will now headline Yash Raj Films’ yet untitled gritty crime thriller show, which will be helmed by Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran. This multi-season show is a part of YRF’s OTT slate.

“Vaani has been looking for projects where she could deliver a performance to remember. While she continues to give preference to theatricals, she isn’t going to shut herself out of great digital projects. The show is a gritty, edge of the seat crime thriller which YRF feels is a brilliant concept, and has plans to mount it at a scale that will surprise people. Gopi was clear that he wanted to cast someone who will be fresh in the OTT landscape. He wanted a solid performer who can hold her own, and has always appreciated Vaani’s work in her films,” informs a source close to the development.