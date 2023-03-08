EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kriti Sanon on the need for pay parity in film industry; 'We are not even close but..'

Kriti Sanon made her big Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. Since then, the actress has been a part of several films and she has managed to entertain the audience with her craft. Recently, Kriti appeared on Pinkvilla's Woman Up Season 4 where she spoke about her career so far. The actress also talked about completing 10 years in 2024, getting stereotyped in the industry, pay parity, her upcoming lineup and lots more.

Kriti Sanon talks about pay parity in the industry

While interacting about her journey and successful career, Kriti also addressed the issue of pay parity in Bollywood. In the past, a lot of actresses have spoken about it and Kriti is one of them. When she was asked if she thinks that the industry has reached there yet, the Dilwale actress firmly said, 'No'. She also said that things are changing slowly but it has miles to go. Kriti said, "No, of course not. How have we reached there? Have you seen the difference in the payment structure? (laughs). We have not reached there, we are not even close but we have come a long way from where we were but it's miles to go. I think at this point, I feel like things are changing, I mean they haven't changed but I think they are changing. Also because what is happening slowly in today's time, the box office of the film is linked more to the film and the story than to the actor itself now, forget about being male or female. It's just that the box office is only linked to somewhere the story, people are getting excited about the film. They don't care if it's the biggest actor or not the biggest actor or if it's a male or female, they are going for a story in a film which I think might tomorrow make some changes in the payment structure."

Kriti added, "I truly feel like your payment should be related to how much audience you can get into the theatre because of you. I think when that changes while when we do more number of films that are also run on our shoulders and those films end up making more money... it's a circle. If those films make more money, there will be more money that's going to be put on those films and slowly when there's more value to that, the remuneration will slowly increase. Similarly, when films don't do well and the actor is no longer getting a certain kind of audience that was supposed to be on his or her name, their remuneration will change. I feel like the balance of the male and female, audience is sort of coming to a little bit of balance. It's still not fully there but it's better than before."

