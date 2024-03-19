Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Shilpa Shetty shares glam selfies with Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 saw several celebs from Bollywood, TV, and other entertainment industries arrive at the TRENDS Walk Of Fame on March 18. The third season of the celebrated award ceremony honored all the artists for their contribution to the industry. The event also proved as a reunion of sort for celebs who probably haven’t met for ages. A while ago, Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave a peek at the fun she had with Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh at the event.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra drops selfies with Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh

It was a happening night in Mumbai as the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 was hosted at Taj Lands End. At the star-studded event, celebs like Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and many others arrived. Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram stories and gave us a glimpse of all the happy moments she shared with other Bollywood actors.

In the first image, we see Bobby Deol taking a selfie with Disha Patani, Shilpa, and Vaani Kapoor who looked drop-dead-gorgeous. She even lauded the selfie-clicking abilities of the Animal actor.

Take a look:

Next up, she posted a picture with ‘posers’ Vaani and Disha which is testimony to the fun the girls had at the coveted award ceremony.

Take a look:

The third photo shows newlywed actress Rakul Preet Singh posing with Shetty. Both of them looked stunning in their black outfits for the night.

Take a look:

Among the many people who were awarded for being the best in business was Shilpa who took home the Most Stylish Fitness Icon award. Vaani was also honoured with the Most Stylist Glam Star award while Disha bagged the Most Stylish Game Changer trophy. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar won the accolade for the Entertainer Of The Decade while Bobby Deol was given the prize in the Best Actor In A Negative Role category for his action drama film Animal.

Stay tuned to know which film won the award at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024.

