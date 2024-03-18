Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Akshay Kumar arrives; sits with Tiger Shroff, Sushmita Sen, Vaani Kapoor-Disha Patani

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 kicked off with a dazzling display of fashion as celebrities from the entertainment industry graced the TRENDS Walk of Fame. Among them, Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, made a stylish entrance in a chic ensemble. Inside the event, Akshay was seen alongside other Bollywood personalities, including Sushmita Sen, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, and Vaani Kapoor, adding to the star-studded ambiance of the evening.

Akshay Kumar graces Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

Akshay Kumar made a striking appearance at the TRENDS Walk of Fame today, March 18, during the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards held at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Opting for an elegant white suit paired with matching shoes, Akshay exuded sophistication and charm. Completing his ensemble with chic sunglasses, he effortlessly posed for the paparazzi, radiating confidence and charisma with every smile

Have a look!

Akshay Kumar mingles with Bollywood stars at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards

Inside the venue, Akshay Kumar was spotted seated alongside Tiger Shroff, his co-star from the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Tiger cut a dashing figure in a stylish black and white jacket paired with sleek black pants and sunglasses. Engaged in deep conversation, the duo exuded camaraderie and anticipation for their film.

Seated nearby, the elegant Sushmita Sen graced the event in a captivating black gown, exuding timeless charm and grace. Accompanying them were the stunning actresses Vaani Kapoor and Disha Patani, both radiating beauty in their chic outfits.

More about guests at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards witnessed the presence of the crème de la crème of the industry, with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vedang Raina, Mrunal Thakur, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others gracing the event.

The night unfolded as a grand celebration of talent and style, with stars being recognized and honored across various categories. Adding to the glitz and glamor of the evening, popular singer Sukhbir enthralled the audience with his electrifying performance, belting out his iconic songs and setting the stage ablaze with his infectious energy.

