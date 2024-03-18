Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani share cute moment as they warmly meet
At the star-studded Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani engage in a sweet gesture. Check it out!
Today, the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards is taking place at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. One of the leading entertainment and lifestyle media hubs, Pinkvilla, is honoring celebrities from all walks of life. The starry event has A-list actors putting their stylish feet forward and gracing the prestigious event. Undoubtedly, the award ceremony cements its status as one of India's most notable style awards.
We witnessed several big names from the industry, including Sunny Leone, Ankita Lokhande, Mrunal Thakur, Daisy Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Sushmita Sen, and others, arriving in style and making this event a memorable one. Numerous reputed brands have collaborated with Pinkvilla to sponsor different categories to make the grand, glamorous night more successful and entertaining.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's interaction
In a candid moment captured by Pinkvilla at its starry PSSI night, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani meet each other. Ditching the regular black blazer, the Heropanti fame opted for a unique pattern blazer and shared warm moments with Akshay Kumar as they hugged each other.
The next moment, we had Tiger exchanging sweet gestures with Vaani Kapoor, who looked ethereal in a floral printed dress. The Student Of The Year 2 actor lastly exchanged a warm hug with Disha Patani. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shiny ensemble that she accessorized with silver stud earrings.
Have a look at the video here:
