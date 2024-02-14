Valentine's Day 2024: Karan Singh Grover surprises wifey Bipasha Basu; Raj Kundra wishes 'queen' Shilpa Shetty

Love isn't just an ordinary feeling; it's something to be celebrated every single day. While it's vital to show love and care to your partner consistently, there's one day that stands out among them all: February 14th, Valentine's Day. On this occasion, lovebirds across the globe express their deepest affections in countless unique and creative ways, from surprise gifts to grand gestures of love.

And guess what? Bollywood's finest celebrities are no strangers to the romance game! Each year, they dazzle us with glimpses of their lavish celebrations and heartwarming messages. This year, it's Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, as well as Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who led the celebrity roll call, sharing their swoon-worthy moments and romantic wishes with fans and followers alike.

Karan Singh Grover surprises Bipasha Basu on Valentine's Day

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover opted for a serene Valentine's Day celebration as their daughter, Devi, peacefully slept. Despite the quiet ambiance, Karan ensured his beloved wife felt truly special by surprising her with a delightful bunch of balloons. The actress joyfully captured the heartwarming moment on her Instagram stories, expressing, "My monkey surprising me with Valentine's day ritual while baby is zzzing...A very quiet celebration! I love you @iamksgofficial."

Take a look:

Adding to the romantic atmosphere, Bipasha shared a cherished memory from their mehndi ceremony. In the picture, the Dhoom 2 actress looked radiant in a pink and pistachio floral ensemble complemented by stunning floral jewelry, while the Fighter star exuded charm in his dapper attire. Their eyes sparkled with love and happiness as they locked gazes. Bipasha captioned the post, "My Forever Valentine @iamksgofficial. Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day! #monkeylove."

Karan also shared an endearing picture of himself and his beloved wife on his Instagram handle, accompanied by a touching caption. He expressed, "My valentine for always…Happy Valentine’s Day my love. Thank you for bearing with me @bipashabasu #monkeylove #youmyeverything #iloveyou".

Raj Kundra wishes Shilpa Shetty on Valentine's Day

Raj Kundra pulled out all the stops for Valentine's Day, melting hearts with a romantic gesture that set the bar high. He crafted a delightful video montage showcasing the most cherished moments with wifey Shilpa Shetty Kundra: biking through scenic landscapes, basking in the golden glow of beach sunsets, sharing laughter with friends, and stealing quiet, intimate moments together.

With a caption that spoke volumes, he wrote, "My Queen, My Love, My Soul Mate... Happy Valentine’s Day @theshilpashetty I LOVE YOU #infinity." Shilpa reciprocated the sentiment with a sweet response, "Awwwww... Love you Cookie," sealing their love in a moment of pure adoration.

Check it out:

The entire Kundra family, including Shilpa, Raj, and their adorable kids Viaan and Samisha, embarked on a vacation just ahead of Valentine's Day. They were spotted at Mumbai airport, with Shilpa and Raj exuding their signature style, while their daughter was cradled in Shilpa's arms, resembling a little doll, and their son charmed everyone with his infectious enthusiasm.