Varun Dhawan to switch from war drama to rom-com in 2025-2026; here’s a list of his movie lineups

Varun Dhawan, recognized for his versatility, is preparing for a busy 2025 despite some recent challenges. Although his latest film, Baby John, didn't perform well at the box office, Varun is set to bounce back with a packed schedule and exciting new projects ranging from war drama to romantic comedy like Border 2, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The actor, known for delivering hit films, is now shifting his focus to his upcoming projects, beginning with the eagerly awaited war drama Border 2. Varun Dhawan is set to start filming for the movie this month, marking it as one of the most ambitious ventures of his career.

Border 2 was announced in June 2024 on the release anniversary of the first part. The video featured a powerful voiceover by Sunny Deol. In the following months, the actor welcomed ‘faujis’ Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty to the cast.

The announcement video describes the film as “India’s biggest war film,” where the clip concludes with the iconic soul-stirring song, Sandese Aate Hain in the voice of Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The movie will hit theaters in the year 2026.

Returning to a genre that has always been his stronghold—lighthearted rom-com. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a return to Varun’s favorite genre—a rom-com packed with humor, heart, and plenty of entertainment. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will reunite him with his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

The film also features Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi in the crucial roles. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it is poised to release on April 18, 2025.

Moving forward, Varun also has Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 with Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from the 3 leading heroes, a big ensemble cast is being put together for No Entry 2 and the casting is underway. An official announcement on No Entry 2 will be made soon.

