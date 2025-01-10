Azaad Song Ajeeb-O-Gareeb: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s romantic ballad hits the right chord

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for his first release of the year with Abhishek Kapoor's highly anticipated film Azaad. This movie serves as the launchpad for Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan. As the release date draws closer, the excitement is building, and the makers have unveiled a romantic track titled Ajeeb-O-Gareeb, which promises to strike a perfect chord with the audience.

The song Ajeeb-O-Gareeb, featuring Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, is beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and Hansika Pareek. The heartfelt lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The sizzling chemistry of the debutants in this soul-soothing romantic track is poised to make it the love anthem of the year.

Composed by the renowned Amit Trivedi, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is a musical masterpiece. The music arrangement and production have been skillfully handled by Amit Trivedi and Sunny Subramanian, adding a perfect blend of melody and emotion.

The trailer provides a sneak peek into the captivating world of an upcoming romantic drama set in the pre-independence era. Ajay Devgn is portrayed as a skilled horseman who takes a bold stand against the British army, inspiring Aaman Devgan, who learns horse riding under his guidance.

Rasha Thadani appears as a royal family member, adding a touch of elegance to the story. Her romantic storyline with Aaman Devgan, combined with Diana Penty's intriguing role as Ajay's love interest, heightens the anticipation for this period drama.

"Kuch rishton ko hum chunte, aur kuch humein... #AzaadTrailer out now. Witness the adventure of #Azaad on big screens on 17th January 2025," the post was captioned as makers shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad masterfully combines intense action with heartfelt emotional depth. Centered around themes of love, loyalty, and courage, the film is slated for release on January 17, 2025, and promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

