VD 18: Is Varun Dhawan's next with Atlee titled Baby John? Here's what a report suggests

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in the film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor, is currently engrossed in the filming of his upcoming project. The action-packed entertainer, tentatively titled VD 18, marks his first-ever collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, famous for Jawan. While the film is addressed as VD 18, according to a report, it got a title.

Varun Dhawan's next VD 18 with Atlee reportedly gets a title

According to Bollywood Hungama, the action entertainer led by Varun Dhawan will be called Baby John, which was addressed as VD 18. The makers of the film received the censor certificate for the teaser from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and after that, the word spread about the film's unique title. The report also states that the teaser of Baby John will be unveiled in a few days, possibly on Saturday, January 27.

Notably, in May 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers that Varun Dhawan has teamed up with Atlee and producer Murad Khetani for an action entertainer.

The cast of Baby John

Besides Varun Dhawan, Baby John casts Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff. Directed by Kalees and backed by Atlee and Priya Atlee's A For Apple Studios, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film is the remake of Atlee's 2016 directorial Theri. It starred Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson.

On January 15, to celebrate the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal, the makers of the highly anticipated film shared a video offering a glimpse into the Muhurat Pooja. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories to share the video with an alluring caption, "Vd18 Title reveal soon…"

During an earlier exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan was asked about the upcoming Baby John. Without disclosing much, the actor said, "I genuinely can't reveal much, but it's very exciting." He also praised Atlee for putting an exciting conviction in his films.

He further added, "All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film, which I love as well. And I'm just going to give it my all."

