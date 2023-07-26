EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan spills beans on VD 18 with Atlee; ‘I’m going to give it my all’

Varun Dhawan is currently cherishing the success of the recently released Bawaal. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial depicts the captivating love story of Ajay Dixit played by Varun and Nisha portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. Despite facing criticism for the Auschwitz sequence, Bawaal managed to receive immense praise from the audience. Varun who is a busy actor, took his time off and sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla along with Janhvi and Bawaal director. During the interview, the actor spilled the beans on the upcoming VD 18 for which he has teamed up with Jawan director Atlee and film producer Murad Khetani.

Varun Dhawan spills beans on VD 18 with Atlee and Murad Khetani

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan was asked about the upcoming VD 18. Without disclosing much, the actor said, "I genuinely can't reveal much but it's very exciting. He also praised Atlee for putting an exciting conviction in his films.

He further added, "All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all."

Notably, in May 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers that Varun Dhawan has teamed up with Atlee and producer Murad Khetani for an action entertainer. On July 2 this year, the Bawaal actor posted a story to announce the release date of the yet-to-be-titled film. The upcoming VD 18 is set to release on May 31, 2024.

Earlier, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "While the story is high on emotion and drama, action is at the forefront and the team is looking to create stylish and large than life sequences for Varun. The film will be shot over a period of four to five months as the makers are targeting it to be the big Summer 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe."

VD 18 will be produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani, whereas other details about the film are still under wraps. Talking of Atlee, he is set to make his directorial debut in Hindi with the Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan. The film will hit theaters on September 7.

