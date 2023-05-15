EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Atlee & Murad Khetani team up for an action entertainer; Set for Summer 2024 release

Over the years, Varun Dhawan has time and again spoken about his love for action genre and how an action film is on the top of his wish list. Through the pandemic, Varun has been offered multiple action films, and come 2023, he is all ready for his first out and out action-packed entertainer. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Varun Dhawan is teaming up with Atlee and Murad Khetani for an action entertainer.

Varun Dhawan's action packed entertainer on floors by July end/Early August

According to a source close to the development, the yet untitled actioner will go on floors by end of July/Early August. “Varun has been in talks with Atlee and Murad Khetani for a feature film for a while now and the actor is all set to commence shooting for the same by Early August. It’s a proper commercial entertainer and at present in the pre-production stage. The team is coming together to create a big scale action experience for the audience,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the team is presently working to get the entire technical crew on board, side by side the ensemble.

A Summer 2024 release for Varun, Atlee & Murad's next

“While the story is high on emotion and drama, action is at the forefront and the team is looking to create stylish and large than life sequences for Varun. The film will be shot over a period of four to five months as the makers are targeting it to be the big Summer 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe,” the source informed, adding further that the female lead and antagonist will be locked by June.

The film will be produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani, whereas other details are still awaited. Talking of Atlee, he is all set to make his directorial debut in Hindi with the Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, which is all set for a September 7 release. Varun on the other hand is presently shooting for is espionage action thriller, Citadel co-starring Samantha, with Raj and DK as the directors for Amazon Prime. He has the Nitesh Tiwari directed Bawaal up for release in October. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this yet untitled film slated for a Summer 2024 opening.

