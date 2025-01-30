Vicky Kaushal to collaborate with Katrina Kaif’s director friend Kabir Khan for the 1st time? Here’s everything you need to know

Vicky Kaushal is currently among the busiest actors in the industry. He has an exciting line-up of projects with movies like Chhaava, Love & War, and Mahavatar in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the latest reports surfacing on the internet have suggested that the actor is in talks with Kabir Khan for his next.

According to a report published in Filmfare, Vicky Kaushal and Kabir Khan, who have been admirers of each other’s work, are finally planning to collaborate on a film. The report suggests that the final modalities of the project are still being worked out, but the mere decision of their collaboration has captured everyone’s attention.

A source close to the development said, "Kabir Khan and Katrina Kaif have had a long-standing association and friendship. Ever since Katrina and Vicky Kaushal came together, Kabir has always been a friend and mentor to Vicky. But now, after all these years, they have finally found a project, where the two can come together. The deal hasn't been sealed yet. But it is as good as done."

On Wednesday, Kabir Khan announced his collaboration with Applause Entertainment for a two-picture deal. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director shared a picture with Sameer Nair, MD of Applause Entertainment.

Notably, Kabir Khan happens to share a great bond with Vicky Kaushal's wife and actress Katrina Kaif. They have collaborated on movies like New York and Ek Tha Tiger. In fact, Vicky and Kabir have also often praised each other’s work.

Last year, Vicky, taking to his social media handle, expressed his love for Kabir Khan's last directorial film, Chandu Champion led by Kartik Aaryan. His post read, "Thoroughly enjoyed watching the film! Incredible storytelling @kabirkhankk Sir. Moves you, inspires you, entertains you! Spectacular work @kartikaaryan keep shining brother... Salute to the true champion...Murlikant Sir!!!."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The period drama is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The trailer of the film was released just a few days back and the anticipation for the film is already sky-high.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Chhaava is poised to release on February 14, 2025.