Chhaava: Director Laxman Utekar confirms deleting THIS scene from Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer after controversy; ‘Taken some suggestions...’

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant recently lashed out on the makers of Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava for presenting a dance sequence on Sambhaji Maharaj. Following which, director Laxman Utekar met MNS chief Raj Thackeray and confirmed deletion of the scene from the film.

On January 27, director Laxman Utekar talked to the media after his meeting with MNS chief Raj Thackeray. He confirmed that the film will not feature Vicky Kaushal’s character Sambhaji Maharaj performing a Lezim dance with his wife, Maharani Yesubai, played by Rashmika Mandanna.

An official statement was also released to the media and the filmmaker stated that it was just a matter of a dance sequence and nothing is bigger than the legacy of the Maratha King. He stated that he met Raj Thackeray, who is "an avid reader and studious person".

"So I have taken some suggestions and guidance from him. And I can say, his words are very helpful for me. And after meeting him, I have decided to delete those scenes where we have shown Sambhaji Maharaj was playing Lezim dance," the director said in a statement.

"Sambhaji Maharaj is very much bigger than that Lezim dance. So we are going to remove those scenes from the film," he said.

In addition to this, he also talked with the IANS and revealed that Raj Thackeray has also liked the trailer of the film. Utkar claimed that the renowned politician is equally ‘excited’ about the period-drama. He further expressed his gratitude towards the ‘valid point’ shared by him and suggesting the removal of dance sequence.

Laxman Utekar talks about his meeting with Raj Thackeray

For the unversed, Lezim Dance is a traditional Maharashtraian dance form that includes holding a small musical instrument with jingling cymbals called the Lezim. According to Utekar, while shooting for the film, he saw nothing wrong in the sequence as he believed Sambhaji Maharaj being people’s leader probably would have also danced with his people while joining them in the celebration.

Led by Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava also features Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty and Divya Dutta among others in the key roles. Backed by Dinesh Vijans’ Maddock Films, it is poised to release next month on February 14, 2025.

