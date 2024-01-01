Viral Hook Steps 2023 Result: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam wins with highest votes

The year 2024 has just started. It's worth mentioning that the previous year was delightful for Bollywood enthusiasts, offering captivating movies like Jawan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and others. Additionally, the lively soundtracks from these films served as an extra treat for movie lovers.

Many hooksteps from the songs were also viral and Pinkvilla had recently conducted a poll for the readers to vote for their favorite hook step and the verdict is now finally out. Keep scrolling to find out which hook step from the year 2023 has emerged as the ultimate winner.

Fans vote Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam as the winner of the best viral hook step of 2023

There were 7 movie songs competing for the title of the best viral hook step of 2023. The final results, gathered from the votes of 185 users over 2 days, revealed that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s starrer film Tiger 3’s Leke Prabhu Ka Naam secured a clear victory with an unbeatable lead of 30 percent votes.

The runners-up was Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal song Jamal Kudu featuring Bobby Deol receiving 23 percent of the votes. Next on the list was Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s song from Chaleya from the film Jawan with 21 percent of total votes.

Check out the results below:

List of movies included in viral hook steps of 2023

The list of nominees in the poll, aimed at discovering the favorite viral hook step of the year 2023, included Jamal Kudu song featuring Bobby Deol from the Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Animal, Jhoome Jo Pathaan song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the film Pathaan which also featured John Abraham, What Jhumka song featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Show Me The Thumka song featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Chaleya song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara from the film Jawan, Tere Vaaste song featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan from the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from the film Tiger 3.

About the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film Tiger 3

Salman Khan returns to his well-known role as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, in the movie from the Yash Raj Films spy universe. Maneesh Sharma directs the film, starring Katrina Kaif reprising her role as Zoya Humaimi, Tiger's wife and former ISI agent. The screenplay is written by Shridhar Raghavan, with Anckur Chaudhry handling the dialogues. Aditya Chopra is credited with the story.

Emraan Hashmi has joined the universe and takes on the character of Aatish Rehman, a terrorist, in Tiger 3. The movie also includes guest appearances by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War.

Apart from the main cast, Tiger 3 features supporting roles played by Revathi, Simran, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Aamir Bashir. The production is by Yash Raj Films, and the songs are composed by Pritam, with Tanuj Tiku handling the background score.

Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a theatrical release in various languages on November 12 last year in 2023.

