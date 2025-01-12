Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are all set for their Sunday date; WATCH cricketer turning into a protective husband

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Mumbai with their kids, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli. Earlier, a video of the family from their visit to Premanand Maharaj Ji went viral. Now, the couple was spotted out and about on a Sunday morning, setting major couple goals during their outing and Kohli turning into a protective hubby.

In the video shared by Virat Kohli's fan page, Anushka Sharma and Virat were seen getting out of their car and heading towards the Gateway of India. Sharma looked chic in a blue striped shirt paired with black shorts and a white t-shirt, while Kohli looked dapper in a black sweatshirt and black track pants. The duo’s latest appearance is leaving us all in awe.

See the video here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with their two children, were recently spotted visiting the famous spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj at Vrindavan Dham. The video of their visit quickly went viral on social media. Both Virat and Anushka have been long-time followers of Premanand Ji and were seen engaged in a conversation with the guru.

In the footage, the couple is seen kneeling to offer their respects to Premanand Ji, seeking his blessings and expressing their devotion to him. This marks the second time Virat and Anushka have visited the spiritual leader, with their first visit taking place in January 2023.

The Sui Dhaaga actress was heard sharing how, during their previous visit, she had some questions in her mind but didn't ask them, as others present had already raised similar queries.

In October 2024, Virat and Anushka were seen attending a kirtan in Mumbai, following their previous attendance at a kirtan in London. The video captured a rare moment of the couple being publicly spotted with their two children, whom they usually make an effort to keep out of the public spotlight.

