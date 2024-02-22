WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor leave Goa post Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

On February 21st, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa. The ceremony was attended by several big names from Bollywood. After that, many of them have been heading back to Mumbai. Recently, Shahid Kapoor, as well as rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at the airport as they left Goa.

Celebs spotted leaving Goa post Rakul-Jackky's wedding

Today, on February 22nd, rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at the airport as they left Goa post the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. While Ananya donned a comfortable black outfit, Aditya opted for a shirt, jeans accompanied by shades and a cap.

Shahid Kapoor was also spotted leaving Goa. At the airport, he was seen sweetly posing for selfies with his fans. The Kaminey actor had donned a white t-shirt along with jeans and a shade.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21st

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot and officially became life partners on February 21st. Post that, the duo took to social media to drop this news to their fans. In a collaborative post, shared pictures of themselves from their big wedding day. It featured Rakul and Jackky donned in their wedding outfits as they looked at each other with all smiles. The caption read, "Mine now and forever (red heart emoji) 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni"

Celebrities congratulated the couple

Several celebrities took to the comments section to extend their congratulation to the newly wed. Varun Dhawan wrote: "Congratualtionssss" while Jacqueline Fernandez penned, (many red heart emojis) congrats !!!!!!". Dia Mirza also wrote: "Congratulations (red heart emojis) All our love and blessings". Popular South actress Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Varma, Raashii Khanna, Genelia Deshmukh, Pragya Jaiswal, Mrunal Thakur and Athiya Shetty also congratulated them.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story and wrote: "Here's to a lifetime of happiness love and friendship. So happy to see this "Happily ever after" happen AT LAST #abbhagna...ni Ab Bhagna towards each other." Mira Rajput, who had attended the wedding, penned: "Congratulations to Rakul and Jackky wishing you both everlasting love."

Shahid Kapoor also wrote on his Instagram story: "Only love for you both. Welcome to the club." Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana penned, "Congratulations guys (red heart emoji) Love love love!. Ananya Panday, one of the attendees of the wedding, wrote: "Loveeeee and only loveeee for you two (red heart emojis) @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani".

According to an India Today report, the couple had an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style wedding in Goa. Her chooda ceremony took place in the morning of February 21st and it was followed by their saat pheras after 3:30 PM at the ITC Grand South Goa. They also reportedly had an after-party in Goa for all the guests.

Rakul and Jackky were neighbors for a while but had not crossed paths. They came closer during the lockdowns and started seeing each other. On Rakul's birthday on October 10, 2021, the couple made their relationship official. Jackky shared a heartfelt message on Instagram along with a picture of them together. He wrote: "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my."

Post that, the duo often shared pictures with each other and spoke about each other in interviews.

