WATCH: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kick-start pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva at Jamnagar

The youngest of the Ambani family, Anant Ambani, is all set to step into a new phase of life. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son will soon marry the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant Radhika Merchant. As the business tycoons prepare for the big day of their kids, the couple kick-started their pre-wedding celebrations by feeding the people of Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant perform Anna Seva ahead of their wedding

Nothing matches the vibe, the aesthetics, and the grandeur of an Ambani wedding. All of B-town and some of the biggest international celebs were on the guest list when Aakash and Isha Ambani married earlier. Well, this time, everything will be even more extra and grand as the last wedding of India's billionaire family is on the cards.

Kick-starting their pre-wedding festivities on a rather positive note, the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, performed Anna Seva at Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Take a look:

In the clip, the couple, dressed in the finest of Indian outfits, were seen serving some lip-smacking food to the people seated. With huge smiles, the couple feeds the scores of people, including the young and the old.

The bride-to-be looked pretty in her gorgeous pink and orange suit set, which had delicate embroidery. Keeping her makeup minimal and her hair left open, Radhika looked pretty. Wearing a pair of shiny earrings, a couple of broad bangles, and a diamond-studded ring, he finished off her look. As for the dulhe raja, he wore a maroon kurta-pajama set with a printed waistcoat.

Take a look:

Apart from the couple, the head of the Ambani family, Mukesh Ambani, was also seen being a part of the event. Donning a white kurta-pajama set with a brown-hued waistcoat, he served food while greeting his guest, Jai Shri Krishna.

In one of the videos, the couple also engaged in a cute conversation with the paparazzi. As they posed for the shutterbugs, Anant asked them to leave the premises only after having some food. Upon knowing that they camera persons have flown from Mumbai to cover the event, Radhika was surprised. She even asked them how did they find Jamnagar.

Take a look:

