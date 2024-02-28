Anant Ambani says Radhika Merchant 'stood like strong pillar of support' while he was battling health issues

The Ambani family is gearing up for the joyous celebrations as Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is all set to marry his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, this year. The pre-wedding ceremonies are scheduled to start this week in Jamnagar. There's much excitement as numerous Bollywood celebrities and other prominent figures are anticipated to be present at the occasion. Now, Anant Ambani has lauded his fiancée for being an exceptional support, particularly during his health challenges.

Anant Ambani heaps praise on fiancée Radhika Merchant

The upcoming wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant which are scheduled for next month, are expected to be grand. Previously, it was reported that the pre-wedding functions would occur from March 1 to March 3. Recently, Ahand of the festivities, Anant Ambani has heaped praise on his fiancée Radhika Merchant and referred to her as the “person of his dreams,” for being his constant support especially during his struggle with health issues. He said, “Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength.”

He then mentioned that he was able to overcome his health problems because of the unwavering support from his family and Radhika. Speaking of the same, he added, “They always told me to not give up and keep fighting, especially for someone who has battled health issues since childhood. There are many people in more pain than me, hence I am grateful to God for everything. I have never paid attention to anything anyone says. It’s their job to gossip, but for me, my family and their support is of the utmost importance.”

He also mentioned that he feels fortunate to have her by his side. Since childhood, he had never considered getting married because he was dedicated to caring for animals. However, when he met Radhika, he discovered that she shares the same values. He said, “I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals.”