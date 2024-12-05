WATCH: Baby John star Varun Dhawan reveals putting daughter Lara to sleep is 'tough' as he performs father duties in latest video

2024 has been a special year for Varun Dhawan as he welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his wife Natasha Dalal. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Baby John. Amid the promotions, he shared a new video with producer Atlee in which he performed father duties and revealed that putting his baby girl Lara to sleep was ‘tough.’

Today, December 5, 2024, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a video where he was FaceTiming Atlee. He expressed his excitement for the upcoming Christmas release of their movie Baby John. Varun was dressed in a customized white vest that said his film’s title. The actor sounded out of breath and held a baby’s milk bottle in his hand.

However, Varun quickly went out of the frame, asking Atlee to wait a bit. He came back running, holding a bag containing baby items. Varun said, “Sir, I can go shooting 2 days, 2 nights without sleeping, but putting the baby to sleep is tough, sir.”

VD then asked Atlee to help him, and the filmmaker suggested the second song titled Pikley Pom from their movie. The track will showcase the dynamic between Varun’s character and his daughter in the film.

Watch the video here!

In the caption, Varun wrote, “Father duties just got a whole lot easier with Pikley Pom! Big love to the genius @atlee47 and our @MusicThaman for creating magic yet again. P.S. Pretty sure I’m enjoying it more than the kids. #ParentingPerks #PikleyPom #BabyJohnGrooves #BabyJohn.”

Fans couldn’t keep calm over the video and expressed excitement at seeing Varun Dhawan’s fatherly side. One person said, “@varundvn Daddy Duty wow he is so lovely. Such great father,” while another wrote, “That milk bottle in your hand (laughing emojis).” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Alongside Varun Dhawan, the cast of Baby John includes Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. The action thriller is directed by Kalees. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

