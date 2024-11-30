Baby John: Varun Dhawan dances to his and Keerthy Suresh’s song Nain Matakka at 'iconic' Mumbai location; WATCH

The last day of November 2024 is here, and Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated Baby John in the upcoming month. Nain Matakka, the first song from the movie, was released a few days ago, and it showcases the chemistry between Varun and Keerthy Suresh. The former recently danced to the track in front of an ‘iconic’ location, the Taj hotel in Mumbai.

Today, November 30, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a video of himself dancing in front of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. He was on a boat in the sea while the hotel was lit up in the backdrop at night. Dressed in a hoodie and joggers, Varun danced energetically to Baby John's song Nain Matakka.

In the caption, he asked, “Kya app ne kabhi iconic jagah pe dance kiya hain (Have you ever danced at an iconic place?) #nainmattaka Outside the Taj mumbai. good vibez only. #babyjohn ki Christmas.”

Have a look at the post!

Fans were in awe of Varun Dhawan’s energy and gushed over him in the comments section. One person said, “Hume yahi energy haar saal chaiye (We want this energy every year),” while another wrote, “This song on loop.” A user stated, “Positive energy with this song,” and many others dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Talking about Nain Matakka, Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee, have lent their vocals to the song. It has been written by Irshad Kamil, and the music is by S. Thaman. Earlier, Varun shared a video of grooving to the beats of the track with his Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The stellar cast of Baby John features Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Salman Khan will be seen in a power-packed cameo appearance. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Mark your calendars for the theatrical release of Baby John on December 25, 2024, during the holiday season.

ALSO READ: Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-release: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's co-star ‘Sweetu’ Delnaaz Irani surprises audience at theater; says ‘Thank God I was...’