Baby John: Varun Dhawan starrer action thriller’s trailer to release on THIS date at grand event? Here’s what we know

The year 2024 is coming to a close, and Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up to finish it with a bang. His action thriller Baby John is not too far away from the release, and the promotions have kicked off. After the Taster Cut, and the first song from the film, the audience’s wait for the theatrical trailer is about to come to an end. It has been learned that the trailer will be released on December 9 at a grand event.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the upcoming movie Baby John will launch the trailer on December 9 in Mumbai. As per the portal, Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, director Kalees, and producer Atlee will be in attendance. Producers Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande, along with music composer S Thaman, are also expected to be present at the trailer launch.

The portal’s source mentioned, “The teaser has given a glimpse of the world of the film, while the song Nain Matakka has made it clear that the film is not just an action-cum-emotional entertainer but also has fun, catchy numbers.” The source added that viewers will now get to witness the ‘wholesome entertainment’ side of the movie through the trailer.

Meanwhile, the film’s second song, titled Pikley Pom, is scheduled to drop on December 6. Vishal Mishra and Riya Seepana have lent their vocals to the track. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil, and the music is by S. Thaman. It will shed light on the dynamic between Varun Dhawan’s character and his daughter in the film.

Earlier, the first single, Nain Matakka, showcased the chemistry between Varun and Keerthy Suresh. The dance number has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee.

The cast of Baby John includes Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. Salman Khan will be seen in a special appearance. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. It is set to hit the silver screen on December 25, the festive occasion of Christmas.

