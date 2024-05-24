WATCH: Kajol, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor and others attend Karan Johar's birthday party in style

Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers, and he never fails to win our hearts with his storytelling. He is turning 52 on May 25, and ahead of his birthday, the filmmaker's close friends Tanya Dubash and Kajal Anand hosted a party for him.

Karan's industry friends Kajol, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, and others were spotted attending the party.

Celebs attend Karan Johar's birthday party

Videos on Instagram show celebrities arriving in their cars to attend Karan Johar's birthday party, which is taking place in South Mumbai.

Kajol wore a stunning off-white outfit, while Farah Khan's black-and-blue dress was perfect for a birthday party. Anil Kapoor, his wife, Adar Poonawalla, and Natasha Poonawalla also arrived at the party.

Have a look at Kajol and Farah Khan arriving at the party:

Pinkvilla earlier exclusively learned that Karan Johar is having a special birthday bash organized by his very good friends Tanya Dubash and Kajal Anand.

The birthday is currently going on in South Mumbai. We also learned that it was the first time his friends had hosted a party for him. Notably, the filmmaker got to know about the surprise private party this morning (May 24), which was planned at the end moment.

Karan Johar's fun banter with the paparazzi at the airport

A few days ago, Karan Johar was spotted at Mumbai airport looking dapper in a long mustard-colored overcoat that he layered over an all-white attire. The director was walking in style when the paps started clicking him.

Suddenly, one of them quipped, ‘Arrey Shah Rukh Khan,’ to which KJo could not help but pause and smile. This left even the paps into a laughing bout. Well, doesn’t this airport look of him look similar to SRK’s outfit in the entry shot in K3G?

Karan Johar’s work front

After a hiatus of almost 7 years, the filmmaker had a striking comeback with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The cast also starred Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and others. After this, he produced Kill in 2023. He also backed Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani starrer Yodha and the biographical film Ae Watan Mere Watan starring Sara Ali Khan.

Now he is all set for the release of Mr & Mrs Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar & Apoorva Mehta will hit the screens on May 31. The film's song Dekhha Tenu, which is from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum, recently won the hearts of fans.

