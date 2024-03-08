WATCH: Sara Ali Khan works out like a pro despite burn injury; gets papped in the city

Recently, the popular actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted in the city posing infront of the paparazzi despite her burn marks and also shared some pics of her working out.

By Prachurya Nanda
Published on Mar 08, 2024  |  05:35 PM IST |  246
WATCH: Sara Ali Khan works out like a pro despite burn injury; gets papped in the city
Picture courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram / Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan is a well-known actress in Bollywood. She is eagerly awaiting the release of her two new movies, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. These films have been highly anticipated and offer diverse genres, ensuring complete entertainment. The actress who recently had a minor injury on her stomach was recently spotted in the city. 

Sara Ali Khan poses as she gets spotted in the city despite burn marks

Today, on March 8, popular Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted in the city as she headed to Excel office in Mumbai. The actress recently suffered an injury that caused her having burn marks around her rib area and despite that she very confidently posed infront of the paparazzi.

TAKE A LOOK:


Sara Ali Khan also took to her Instagram stories to share a few pictures of herself while working out amidst her burn marks. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Burn baby burn…I didn’t mean literally though.”

TAKE A LOOK:

Picture courtesy - Sara Ali Khan Instagram

About The Author
Prachurya Nanda

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...

Credits: Pinkvilla / Sara Ali Khan Instagram
