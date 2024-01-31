What The Hell Navya 2 Promo: Shweta Bachchan calls Jaya Bachchan 'meme generator'; explains what 'jaya-ing' is

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is all set to return with the new season of her show, What The Hell Navya. At this point, the show will transition from its podcast format to an immersive video series. Navya, along with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, are set to grace the screen, promising audiences plenty of candid conversations and light banter. A while ago, a new promo was unveiled where the trio is seen having a fun conversation.

Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda engage in fun banter in What The Hell Navya Season 2 promo

On January 31, the official handle of the show What The Hell Navya made a collaborative post with Navya Naveli Nanda to unveil a new promo for its upcoming season. The video opens with the endearing presence of three generations of remarkable women: Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan, engaging in lively and fun conversations.

In the new promo video, Shweta Bachchan can be heard telling her mother Jaya Bachchan, "You are an internet sensation, you're a meme generator." They also explained what the term 'Jaya-ing' means. Shweta said, "When you are extra salty, it's Jaya-ing." Apart from these, they can be seen having a lot of fun banter while discussing trending topics on social media.

The caption for the post reads, "Unapologetic. Unforgettable. Unmissable. The trio is back tomorrow! Streaming weekly from 1st Feb on @NavyaNanda's YouTube channel!"

On Monday, January 29, the official handle of the show What The Hell Navya unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for its upcoming season. In the trailer, Navya quipped, "You know there’s a term called Jaya-ing." Meanwhile, Shweta exclaimed, "Can I please talk for crying out loud, you guys!" Without missing the chance to tease her daughter, Shweta said, "Navya talks without taking a breath."

More about What The Hell Navya Season 2

In the upcoming VODCAST of What The Hell Navya Season 2, an interesting array of conversations on various topics like love, women at work, wellness, and men can be expected.

Streaming weekly starting from February 1, audiences can tune in to @NavyaNanda’s YouTube channel to catch each episode.

