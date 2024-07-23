When Salman Khan hoped that no one watches his first film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi; here’s why

Salman Khan is a massive superstar as we know him today. He made his debut in the film industry with a supporting role in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi. A year later, he was seen in Maine Pyar Kiya alongside Bhagyashree in the leading role, which proved to be his claim to fame. After this film, there was no looking back for the star.

While many remain excited about their first-ever break, Salman Khan in an earlier interview had once revealed how he prayed nobody watch his ‘embarrassing’ performance in Biwi Ho To Aisi.

Salman Khan reveals how he ended up becoming an actor and not a director that he actually wanted to be

During a chat with Prabhu Chawla for Seedhi Baat in 2006, the Sikandar actor was asked how he stepped into Bollywood considering his father was a celebrated screenplay writer.

He shared that initially he wanted to be a director and would go around with scripts. However, he was quite young, so no one was willing to take him on board as a director. He recalled at the time of his debut he didn’t think he had the potential because he didn’t have "the height, the body, or the personality" to be a leading man.

Elucidating how then films like Mohalle Ka Dada, Police Inspector, and Lawyer were made about this genre where he wouldn’t fit anywhere. Later, he was then offered Biwi Ho To Aisi which he signed after hearing the script.

When Salman Khan admitted to being embarrassed by his debut film Biwi Ho To Aisi

"I signed the film after listening to the script and I really liked it but when I saw my work in it, I prayed… I think I must be the first person on planet earth to pray that no one watches their first film because I was so bad in the film, I was embarrassed,” he said.

The film Biwi Ho To Aisi was directed by J.K. Bihari and starred Rekha, Bindu, and Farooq Sheikh. Ever since he has been a part of a variety of films that continue to enjoy cult status like Hum Aapke Hain Koun…, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Tere Naam, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and many more.

Salman will be next seen in AR Murugadoss’ directorial Sikandar co-starring Pooja Hegde, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will be released next year on Eid 2025.

