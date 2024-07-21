Did you know Shahid Kapoor re-recorded his entire interview during Ishq Vishk for THIS reason?

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. From being a lover boy in his 2003 debut romantic-comedy Ishq Vishk to being a tough hero in movies like Kabir Singh, R…Rajkumar, Deva, and more, he has surely come a long way. However, you might be surprised to know that during one of his first few interviews, the actor got his entire interview re-recorded.

Here's why Shahid Kapoor re-recorded his entire interview during Ishq Vishk

Veteran journalist Rajeev Masand was recently in conversation with Shaardulogy. During the conversation, he recalled interviewing Shahid Kapoor all over again, as the actor didn’t like the way ‘he sounded.’

He shared that when he interviewed the Deva actor for the first time, they did a whole 30-35-minute interview. While it was one of Shahid’s first few interviews at the time of his debut release, Ishq Vishk, after the interview, the actor went on to request if he could watch it once.

“He sat and watched it and said he doesn't like the way he was sounding. And we did it all over again,” recalled Rajeev. The journalist further added that there is a "pursuit of excellence, some perfection" when somebody is trying something new and asserts to get it done again.

When legendary Rekha asked to scrap the entire interview

In order to elucidate his point further, he recalled interviewing legendary Rekha a couple of years back. He revealed that the entire interview was done, and then she said, "‘Nah, I don’t want to do this. Can we scrap it?'" Rajeev remarked, "First of all, she seldom gives interviews. That interview is still lying with me. She said we'd do it again.”

The veteran journalist also mentioned that during one of his popular actresses’ roundtables, a senior actress snapped at a younger one very badly and unfairly. When the latter requested him to remove that part, he agreed to do that, realizing what happened was unfair. While he didn't reveal the senior actress’ name, he did hint that she's someone “who always snaps.”

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the highly-awaited Deva co-starring Pooja Hegde. Directed by Roshhan Andrrews, the hard-core action entertainer was earlier scheduled to release on October 11, 2024. However, the makers announced the postponement of the release to February 14, 2025.

