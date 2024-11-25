Who needs weather forecast when we have Priyanka Chopra’s perfect expression to tell it all? See BTS pic from Citadel 2 sets

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for her hard work and adaptability as an actress. The diva, who began her career as a beauty queen, ventured into Bollywood and Hollywood, showcasing her devotion to thrive as an actor. Recently, the global star took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes moment from her Citadel 2 shoot of a rainy scene in November, revealing how hard she has been working for her upcoming show.

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra is bundled up in a mix of towels and coats. She stands under an umbrella to evade the chilly winds while she shoots for a rainy scene. She looked gorgeous in brown pants and an oversized black coat with fur inside. The actress wore minimal makeup with her hair tied back and shared the picture, writing, "When it's a rainy scene in November in London…" with a worried emoji.

Take a look:

Her picture gave her followers an insight into the behind-the-scenes reality of filming in challenging conditions. This isn't the first time the Dil Dhadakne Do actress has shared an insight into her less-than-ideal conditions in her filming experience. In the past few months, she has often shared Instagram stories and posts featuring her injuries, wounds, and fatigue from shoots.

The actress is also trying to balance her family life with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie, with her work. Yesterday, on November 24, 2024, she shared a picture soaked in love with Nick as the couple cuddled in an adorable moment on a chilly Sunday, giving us a couple goals in winter.

Advertisement

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has already completed the shoot for her upcoming American film Heads Of State and The Bluff.

She is presently in London shooting for Russo brothers directorial Citadel 2, where she will reprise her role as Nadia Sinh, co-starring Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, and Moira Kelly. Earlier this month, its Indian spin-off Citadel: Honey Bunny by Raj and DK, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Is Priyanka Chopra eyeing a Bollywood comeback soon? Citadel actress shares why she's 'picky'