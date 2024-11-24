Priyanka Chopra spends chilling Sunday evening getting cozy with hubby Nick Jonas; don’t miss dad’s cute moment with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra knows how to balance her personal and professional life. Even though she has been busy with her work commitments while her husband Nick Jonas has been on his music tour, the couple has finally gotten the time to get lovey-dovey. Today, November 24, she took to her social media and dropped cute visuals of enjoying a cold Sunday with her partner and their daughter Malti.

Sunday, for Priyanka Chopra, was all about spending enough quality time with her husband, American singer-actor Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. As they headed to the park for a fun day out, the global sensation pulled out her phone and captured some lovely moments from the event.

Taking to her Instagram stories, PeeCee first dropped a glimpse of the storm that made London look prettier. It was followed by an adorable video of the actress enjoying her cute, cozy moment with Nick. As she captured the video, her singer husband held her from behind and cuddled her on a chilling Sunday. Evidently, the Bajirao Mastani actress was enjoying the love she was receiving from her loving husband.

The following image is cuter than it. One can see how the father and daughter are engrossed in having a conversation and playing with the stick that the little one probably picked up from the park. To keep themselves warm and comfortable on a cold day, the trio wore fuzzy clothes with Malti stealing the spotlight with her cute cap.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra has been neck-deep in fulfilling her work commitments as an actor, producer, and more. As she shoots for the second season of her show Citadel, the diva reflects on the journey that started even before she was married to Nick.

In her emotional IG post, she expressed, “I was brought onto the journey of Citadel early 2018 by @jennifersalke , before I was even married. Feels like so long ago! But I’ll never forget being mesmerized by the ambition of the show. To actually connect the world together through storytelling.” She also expressed her delight as the show expands across borders.

PeeCee also has Heads of State and The Bluff in the pipeline.

