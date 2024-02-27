Yami Gautam finished action sequences of Article 370 before pregnancy; Aditya Dhar confirms having doctors on set

Yami Gautam is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Article 370. At the trailer launch, the actress also announced her first pregnancy with husband Aditya Dhar and the couple expressed their joy in embracing parenthood. Well, the Vicky Donor actress shot for this film during her pregnancy and indeed it wasn’t quite easy for her. But, in a recent chat with ANI, the actress revealed finishing the action sequences before getting pregnant.

Yami Gautam on shooting for Article 370 during pregnancy

Yami Gautam while speaking about embracing motherhood, spoke about how she struck a balance between her personal and professional responsibilities. Having said that, the actress expressed how fortunate she was as she finished all the action sequences and rigorous training before the pregnancy. “The portions that were left were mostly talking portion, scenes, exterior shots, travel and all,” informed the actress.

“So there are certain moments when you realize your true potential and can you do beyond your reserved energy and how much strength your mind has,” said the actress. Speaking about the challenges, Yami Gautam added that she is a professional who has taken a very big responsibility and who has been given a very big responsibility. She further elaborates that she is representing something and somebody so important and at the same time the actress is also embracing motherhood. She expresses that this is beyond everything in this world.

Yami quipped that she had seen her mother balancing and so many other mothers balancing so she thought that she had to do it. The Article 370 actress called her husband Aditya Dhar her biggest supporter. “The emotional support I got from him was incredible,” concluded Yami.

Aditya Dhar, who is also the producer of the film shared that they took a lot of precautions and there was a panel of doctors on set.

Yami Gautam shares her process of choosing the right projects

In a conversation with India Today, Yami Gautam divulged that she usually listens to her gut feeling and intuition. “But sometimes, your voice gets drowned out by fear, suggesting you should pursue certain kinds of films, projects, music, or work with specific actors or stars. When surrounded by these voices, it's important to remember they're just perspectives,” she said adding that every person we meet will always have advice to give.

She further added that she had to gather herself to go back to being the same person who started her career with a film like Vicky Donor. “If I had to tell you the logline for Vicky Donor, you would say, 'Please go home!' So, I had to back myself, be comfortable with my choices, and focus on what I want to be relevant,” she stated.

