EXCLUSIVE: After URI, Aditya Dhar to start his next in June; Yami Gautam says, ‘I know the story, I am excited’

In October 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to report that after URI, the national award-winning director, Aditya Dhar is set for his second directorial, which is set against the backdrop of terrorist killings in Pakistan backed by Indian Intelligence Agencies. We also reported that the film will go on floors in Summer 2024 (You can read HERE). And now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla for the promotions of the February 23 release, Article 370, Aditya Dhar confirmed that his next will begin by June 2024.

My new film begins in June 2024, confirms Aditya Dhar

“Ashwathama has been put on the back burner but there is something that we are developing, which should go on floors by June/July. I promise to inform you guys once things are locked,” said Aditya, without getting into the details of the project. For those unaware, Dhar was planning to make the most ambitious superhero film, Ashwathama with Vicky Kaushal in the lead, but it has been put on hold in the post-pandemic world.

Yami Gautam, who is leading the political action thriller, Article 370, couldn’t hide her excitement about Aditya Dhar’s next directorial. “Believe me, that’s the only time I felt I wish I was a guy. I know the story and it’s a world that you have not seen before. Knowing the kind of creative force Aditya is, we have all the right to ask him to do completely different from URI. Being predictable or pattern has never been his thing and I am excited for what’s coming up next,” said Yami.

Talking of Article 370, the film is set against the backdrop of the government’s move to abolish Article 370 i.e. special status of Kashmir. It’s directed by Aditya Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar with Yami Gautam in lead.

