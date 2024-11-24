Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar seek blessings at Golden Temple as they kickstart new schedule of their upcoming film; PICS

After completing the first schedule of their upcoming film, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have now started the second schedule. The duo recently took to Instagram and shared pictures from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, seeking blessings.

Ranveer Singh posted two photos: one in which he is seen bowing his head, seeking blessings, and another where he is posing with director Aditya Dhar. The actor is seen donning a white shirt and he captioned the post with the quote, "जाको राखे साइयाँ, मार सके न कोय."

Singh looked dapper as always with his beard and fans flooded the comments section with love.

See the post here:

While Aditya also shared additional images of Singh, the duo can be seen posing together in front of the Golden Temple in some of the pictures. Dhar’s post was captioned, "Blessed."

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that the team had a successful shoot in Bangkok, Thailand, and Ranveer Singh will resume filming in November for the next schedule.

While specific details about the second schedule locations were not revealed earlier, the source mentioned that excitement for the next chapter is high, especially after seeing the impressive results of the first schedule on screen.

It’s worth noting that Pinkvilla was the first to report on the film's initial schedule in Thailand and also disclosed that the film is inspired by remarkable true events from the history of R&AW. The upcoming film, set during the golden era of Indian Intelligence agencies, coincides with the rise of R&AW.

Advertisement

The source further added that the film will be shot over the next six months and is expected to be released in the second half of 2025.

The upcoming movie also boasts a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.

In addition to this, Ranveer also has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in the pipeline alongside Kiara Advani. The shoot for the film is expected to commence next year.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders wasn’t his first team choice for IPL? Here's which team he wanted