Yami Gautam on playing ‘meatier roles’; Says ‘I’m happy that my contemporaries and my seniors are…’

Yami Gautam, who was recently seen playing the role of a defence lawyer Kamini Maheshwari in OMG 2, expressed her views about how better and different roles will be written for women in the film industry. At the same time, she also congratulated her co-actresses for doing an “incredible job” acting-wise.

Yami Gautam’s stance on ‘meatier roles’ for women

In a recent conversation with PTI, Yami Gautam expressed her thoughts on films like OMG 2 and roles like that of Kamini Maheshwari. During the interview, the Ginny Weds Sunny actress said, “I think it all comes from the writing. The audience was always welcoming such films… Change takes time. There should be awareness that actresses themselves want to essay a pivotal role in any kind of film, be it an out-and-out commercial, a high concept or a women-related film. The role has to have some substance, that is important. Accordingly, meatier roles will be written for women.”

At the same time, Yami also shared her happiness and congratulated women colleagues for doing an incredible job with such roles. She said, “Audiences always accept good films and eventually all this will have an impact on the box office. I’m glad I’m part of this era, that this awareness is there. I’m happy that my contemporaries and my seniors are doing such an incredible job. This is just the beginning.”

Advertisement

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel of 2012’s OMG - Oh My God. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, and Yami Gautam plays the role of a defence lawyer named Kamini Maheshwari. Moreover, the film also revolves around the issues of teenagers and talks about the importance of sex education.

Talking about the film’s performance at the box office, OMG 2 has finally entered the Rs 100 crore net club in India and has emerged as a super-hit film. What is more interesting is that Amit Rai’s OMG 2 is filing these numbers against Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 which is also running good at the box office.

ALSO READ: OMG 2: Not Yami Gautam, but THIS actress was the first choice for Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer