‘Yami Gautam’s Article 370 is an eye opener film’, quips producer Mahaveer Jain

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 hits the theatre today and fans are super excited to watch the political drama. The film, which is based on the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar. The film also features Priyamani in a prominent role. Eminent producer Mahaveer Jain, who has seen the film could not stop praising it.

Mahaveer Jain praises Article 370

Talking about the Yami Gautam starrer Article 370, Jain quips that you are going to hear a lot of clapping in the theatre. He further states, “It is such an eye opener film. Unknown facts are told with amazing cinematic brilliance. The narrative is so engaging, that it will be remembered for a long time. A film which will pleasantly surprise the audience and Box office too.”

Mahaveer also added, “Writers, Director, Aditya Dhar, Yami, Jio Studios & entire team deserves all the awards and rewards. The film has the potential to do Big at the box office.”

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam, who is expecting her first child with hubby Aditya Dhar, discussed the possibility of premiering Article 370 in Kashmir. Aditya shared, "Definitely, there was a discussion, but knowing where we are right now with the baby, we had to reduce a lot of traveling. That's why we are doing this interview also via Zoom. Because of that, we had to make the decision that keep it local only mostly so that it's easier on Yami; otherwise, we would love to do that for sure".

Yami added, "You're spot on. That was definitely one of the important discussions, but as someone has said, life is a box of chocolates. You never know which one you're going to get. So we go with the flow, and we improvise."

Article 370 marks the second collaboration of Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam after the success of Uri. The film's narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. During the trailer launch event, Yami and Aditya made a special announcement - they are expecting their first child.

