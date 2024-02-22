Article 370 Box Office Prediction: Yami Gautam starrer looks to make ripples as it targets a 5 crore opening

Article 370 marks the return of Yami Gautam on the big screen after the super-hit success of OMG 2. Article 370 is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, costars Priyamani and is produced by Aditya Dhar. The trailer sparked curiosity and has subsequently created an urgency among the theatre-going audiences going by the solid advance bookings.

Article 370 Looks To Take An Opening Of Around Rs 5 Crores At The Indian Box Office

Article 370 for its first Friday has sold over 40000 tickets in PVRInox and Cinepolis as at 8am on Thursday that is a day prior to its release. It is well on course to sell around 1 lakh tickets in the three chains alone for the opening day by the end of its advance sales. The Yami Gautam starrer is currently tracking to nett thrice as much as its competing release Crakk but since Crakk has mass appeal, one can expect it to get decent spot bookings too as a result of which the margin will be around double. As things stand, Article 370 looks to nett Rs 4-5 crores on its opening day and that is quite solid for a film of the budget it has been made at and given the current box office dynamics.

Advertisement

Article 370 Will Look To Benefit From The Strong Boost It Gets On Its Opening Day

There is a prevailing Rs 99/ticket offer that is running in most theatres and thus the ticket sales of Article 370 are higher than what they would have ideally been. This offer is just for day 1 and from day 2, ticket rates will get back to normal. Article 370 is a film that will run based on word of mouth and high footfalls on the first day will ensure that the word of mouth spreads faster, only for the better. It is to be noted that the social media is abuzz since the Prime Minister showed his support for the film and appealed to his listeners to watch the movie.

Article 370 releases in theatres tomorrow, that is on the 23rd of February, 2024. You can book your tickets for the film now.

ALSO READ: Article 370 Box Office Preview: Yami Gautam film run time, screen count, advance booking and opening day